FonGrow hosts special event to boost livestock sector

FonGrow, the flagship project of the Green Pakistan Initiative, organized a special event aimed at strengthening the country’s livestock sector through modern technology and innovative practices.

Backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), FonGrow is introducing advanced farming techniques to enhance livestock breeding in Pakistan. The initiative is being guided by Brazilian experts, who are sharing their expertise to improve productivity and efficiency in the sector.

By adopting modern methods, FonGrow aims to empower livestock farmers with profitable and sustainable solutions, ultimately boosting the country’s agricultural economy.