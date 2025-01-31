‘Foreign investment milestone for KP energy sector’

Peshawar - Secretary Energy & Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zubair Khan, has termed foreign investment a milestone for the province’s energy sector and emphasized that the exploitation of its hydropower resources could help mitigate the country’s energy crisis while generating billions in annual revenue.

He expressed these views during a meeting with representatives of the Korean Hydro and Nuclear Power Company (KHNP) regarding the 470 MW Lower Spat Gah Power Project in Kohistan. The project is a collaboration between KHNP, a state-owned South Korean energy company, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Additional Secretary Power Abdul Haseeb, Senior Chief Planning Officer Shah Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer Khuram Durani, Senior Planning Officer Luqman Hakeem, and Planning Officer Waqqas Ahmed were also present.

Officials briefed the meeting that under the public-private partnership, the project will produce 470 megawatts of electricity, generating an annual revenue of Rs. 3 billion for the province. The five-year project is the largest hydropower initiative in KP’s recent history. Challenges at the federal level, including issues with NEPRA, the IGCEP plan, and NTDC, were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed obstacles in obtaining a generation license and explored potential solutions at the provincial level.

Secretary Zubair Khan assured the Korean investor delegation of the provincial government’s commitment to addressing challenges and advocating for the project at higher forums.