Friday, January 31, 2025
PM Shehbaz to inaugurate Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: PCB Chairman Naqvi

Web Desk
7:17 PM | January 31, 2025
Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi announced that the reconstruction of Gaddafi Stadium has been completed on schedule, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set to inaugurate it on February 7.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi highlighted that media personnel had closely monitored the stadium’s progress, often visiting more frequently than himself. The reconstruction, which began in October with a deadline of January 31, has been successfully completed.

“Pakistan is ready to welcome all teams for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, Karachi’s National Stadium will be inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari on February 11,” he stated.

Naqvi further revealed that the Champions Trophy opening ceremony would take place in Lahore on February 16. The stadium has been upgraded with improved views and increased seating capacity.

He also confirmed that Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy would be announced today.

Addressing concerns from across the border, Naqvi assured that all developments were being closely scrutinized, but there was nothing negative to be found.

The PCB chairman added that the newly installed seats, imported from China, come with a 20-year warranty.

