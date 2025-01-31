In a country where every drop of water is becoming a lifeline and where ancient trees are vanishing, Pakistan teeters on the brink of an environmental catastrophe. From mothers trekking miles to fetch water for their children to farmers watching their lands turn barren, the crisis is a harsh reality for millions. This stark scenario calls for inclusive and sustainable solutions, involving the strength and wisdom of all, especially those most affected. Yet, environmental decision-making in Pakistan remains male-dominated, marginalising women whose daily lives are closely tied to environmental well-being.

This exclusion hinders inclusive development, resulting in solutions that fail to address the needs of half the population. For example, in rural Pakistan, women are often excluded from water management discussions. A dam constructed without consulting them might block traditional water routes, exacerbating their already arduous task of fetching water. In contrast, involving women can lead to practical solutions, such as community water access points, benefiting both families and the environment.

Research from South Asia reveals that environmental governance improves significantly when women are included. However, societal norms and institutional barriers continue to exclude women from leadership roles in this sphere, perpetuating both environmental mismanagement and gender inequality. Policymakers, NGOs, and leaders must act to ensure gender inclusion through quotas, gender-sensitive training, and grassroots engagement. Media and civil society must amplify women’s voices and push for structural reforms. Our collective future depends on it.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.