Gold price jumps to Rs290,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs290,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs288,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs248,885 from Rs247,513 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs228,152 from Rs226,895. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs59 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs50 to Rs2,957. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,778 from $2,763, the Association reported.