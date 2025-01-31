Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price jumps to Rs290,300 per tola

Gold price jumps to Rs290,300 per tola
NEWS WIRE
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs290,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs288,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs248,885 from Rs247,513 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs228,152 from Rs226,895. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs59 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs50 to Rs2,957. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,778 from $2,763, the Association reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025