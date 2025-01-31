Friday, January 31, 2025
Omar Ayub slams govt over PECA, vows power show in Swabi

Web Desk
1:34 PM | January 31, 2025
National

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, criticized the government on Saturday for enacting the Pakistan Electronic Media Prevention Act (PECA), accusing it of suppressing free speech.

While speaking to the media in Sargodha, where he appeared for a court hearing, Khan claimed that journalists were being deprived of their right to express themselves freely, with restrictions on both writing and speech.

He also blamed the government for rising inflation and asserted that the Sindh government would agree to the proposed water distribution plan by the federal government.

Furthermore, he held Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja responsible for the political crisis following the 2024 elections. Khan lamented frequent court appearances without clear charges and criticized the prime minister for not responding to his request for a parliamentary committee. He warned that the opposition would not allow the issue to be prolonged and announced a power show in Swabi on February 8.

