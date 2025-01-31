Govt vows to keep sugar prices stable during Ramadan: Rana Tanveer

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has assured that sugar prices will remain stable during Ramadan.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review sugar prices, he emphasized that providing relief to consumers during Ramadan is the government's responsibility.

He stated that sugar millers have been given a one-week consultation period on pricing, with final rates set to be announced on Thursday.

Hussain also stressed the importance of including farmers in the profit chain and urged sugar millers to help address production and financial challenges faced by agriculturists.