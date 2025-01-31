IHC suspends sentences of 10 convicts in May 9 cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the sentences of 10 individuals convicted in cases related to the May 9 riots.

A bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan ordered the convicts to submit bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each. Previously, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had sentenced them to a collective five years and 10 months in prison on November 22 for allegedly attacking police and setting a checkpoint on fire in Faizabad.

The IHC noted that none of the convicts were arrested at the crime scene. It also directed the deputy registrar to verify their nationality, as five of them are reportedly Afghan citizens. The prosecution opposed the decision, citing CCTV footage and other evidence used in the trial court’s verdict, but the IHC granted bail and mandated their presence at future hearings.

Meanwhile, military courts granted pardons to 19 convicts involved in the May 9 riots following their mercy petitions. According to the ISPR, these individuals were among 67 who sought clemency, with 48 cases forwarded for legal review. The pardons were approved on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with the law.

The May 9, 2023, riots erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leading to violent protests nationwide. PTI workers targeted key sites, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore. Imran Khan remains the main accused in all cases related to the unrest.