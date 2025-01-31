Friday, January 31, 2025
IHCBA, Islamabad Bar Association jointly warn against appointment of IHC chief justice from outside

Shahid Rao
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) have jointly warned against the appointment of the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from the outside. 

In a joint statement issued by the Riasat Ali Azad, president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Chaudhary Naeem Ali Gujjar, president of the Islamabad Bar Association here on Thursday, they demanded that the Chief Justice of the IHC should not be brought from the outside. 

Presidents of both the bars have said that the authorities are warned that no judge other than the judges of the Islamabad High Court should be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court rather the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court should be appointed from among the judges of the IHC. 

They made it clear that failure to do so will be considered by the IHCBA and IBA as an attack on the independence of the judiciary. They added that in this regard, they will announce a call for nationwide protests.

IHC suspends sentences of 10 convicts in May 9 cases

They further said that both the bars would organize an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention in Islamabad and they would launch a movement against the people sitting on the helm of affairs.

Shahid Rao

