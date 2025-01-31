Italy blocks access to Chinese AI app DeepSeek over privacy concerns

Italy’s Data Protection Authority (GPDP) blocked access to the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) application DeepSeek on Thursday to protect users’ data.

The watchdog also ordered Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, the companies behind the chatbot service, to immediately stop accessing the data of Italian users.

The decision follows an assessment of the companies on what personal data they collect and the legal basis for collection.

"The restraining order -- taken to protect the data of Italian users -- follows the companies' communication received today, the content of which was found to be wholly insufficient," said the authority.

In addition to restricting data processing, the GPDP launched a formal investigation into the Chinese tech startup DeepSeek.

The move mirrors the GPDP’s March 2023 probe into US-based company OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which also faced temporary restrictions over similar privacy concerns.

DeepSeek launched its low-cost, open-source model DeepSeek-R1 on Jan. 20. The model, developed using fewer chips, challenges Western dominance in AI.