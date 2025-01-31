Friday, January 31, 2025
JCP reschedules meeting for Feb 10

Shahid Rao
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday rescheduled the meeting for appointment of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to the JCP Secretary letter to the Commission’s members; “In continuation of earlier letter of even number dated 27th January I am directed to say that keeping in view of engagements of some of the members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the JCP meeting is re-scheduled and now it will be held on February 10 at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building at Islamabad.” The Chief Justice of Pakistan/chairperson JCP Yahya Afridi on 27-01-25 had convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on 11 February, 2025 at 2 pm at the conference room of Supreme Court building at Islamabad.

The agenda of the meeting is to consider five senior most judges including the Chief Justices of all the high courts against 8 vacancies to be filled.

