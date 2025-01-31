Jinnah Avenue Interchange flyover to be completed by 2nd week of Feb, says Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday visited the F-8 Jinnah Avenue interchange and F-10 roundabout expansion projects, directing the authorities to complete the flyover project within a record timeframe, following the successful completion of the underpass in 42 days. Interior Minister announced that the flyover will be opened to traffic by the second week of February.

During his visit, he instructed the authorities to expedite work on the Jinnah Avenue interchange flyover project, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards while ensuring speedy completion.

He directed the authorities to continue beautification work around the projects, alongside construction activities.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the ongoing construction activities at the F-8 Jinnah Avenue interchange and F-10 roundabout expansion projects. He inspected the progress made on both projects, noting that base slabs of the Jinnah Avenue interchange flyover’s box girder have been completed.

Interior minister directed the authorities to complete the landscaping and horticulture work around the projects within the stipulated timeframe, while ensuring that construction work meets the highest standards.

Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed the progress on the F-10 roundabout expansion project, directing the authorities to complete the project by the first week of February.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the completion of these projects will provide citizens with relief from traffic congestion, facilitate smoother travel, and result in significant time and fuel savings on the signal-free corridor.

Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister on the progress made on the projects. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, senior officials from NESPAK, and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.