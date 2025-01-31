Journalism noble, highly responsible profession: Gandapur

Peshawar - The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club was held at the Chief Minister’s House, where the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended as the chief guest and administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet and governing body members.

The ceremony was attended by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations), PTI’s Central Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, Secretary of Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan, and a large number of journalists.

In his address, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan congratulated the newly-elected President, M Riaz of the Nawa-e-Waqt group of newspapers, as well as the cabinet and governing body members. He emphasized that journalism is a noble and highly responsible profession, and if practiced with truth and integrity, its significance increases manifold.

Gandapur said that a wise person learns from mistakes and stressed the importance of focusing on the future instead of dwelling on the past. He mentioned that if every sector fulfils its responsibilities properly, societal problems will decrease.

The Chief Minister urged that before forming an opinion about anyone, one should think multiple times. He stressed that those who inform and educate the public must be reliable, and to maintain credibility, one must never compromise on principles.

Regarding the performance of provincial governments, the Chief Minister proposed that media houses should organize programs comparing the governance, performance, and revenue generation of different provincial governments.

He suggested that representatives from all provincial governments should present their annual performance reports in such programs, as this would enhance public awareness and fulfil the media’s responsibility.

Ali Amin Gandapur proudly stated that his government has significantly improved performance and achieved a 49% increase in provincial revenue, which is unprecedented in the province’s history. He expressed his hope that other provinces will also focus on increasing their revenues, contributing to national development. He emphasized that financial independence is crucial for a self-reliant nation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that his government provides unconditional support to journalists and will continue to do so. He said that his administration does not differentiate between supporters and critics, and due to the increased provincial revenue, the government is now in a position to offer even greater support to journalists.

He assured that assistance for all press clubs across the province will continue in consultation with journalists.

Additionally, he announced a one-time grant of Rs. 50 million for the Peshawar Press Club in the current fiscal year. He also announced increasing the seed money of the Journalists’ Welfare Endowment Fund from Rs128 million to Rs200 million, doubling the number of scholarships for the children of deserving journalists, and issuing allotment letters for journalists’ plots in New Peshawar Valley soon.

He further announced the provision of solar systems to journalists through a balloting mechanism.