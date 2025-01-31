Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khanewal Police arrest thief, recover BHU’s ultrasound machine

NEWS WIRE
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  The police on Thursday arrested a person for stealing ultrasound machine from a Basic Health Unit, 12/ AH (BHU) in jurisdiction of Mukhdumpur police station. A police spokesperson said the outlaw had been identified as Wasim Aram, a resident of Village 12/AH, adding the machine had been recovered from his possession. The police registered a case against the accused and started further probe.

Two killed, one injured in head-on bikes collision.

A tragic road accident occurred near Bhaggi Kothi on Kabirwala-Sardarpur Road, where two men were killed after head-on collision between their motorcycles. According to eyewitnesses, both motorcycles were being driven at high speed when they lost control and crashed into each other. The impact was severe, leading to the instant deaths of 35-year-old Ajmal and 28-year-old Faisal. Another rider, identified as 27-year-old Majid, sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 teams shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Kabirwala for necessary medical treatment. Police of the concerned jurisdictions were informed which started investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

CM Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025