Khidmat Counter set up at DC office

LODHRAN  -  A Khidmat Counter was established at Deputy Commissioner Office under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The initiative aimed for redressing public grievances and providing seamless service delivery to citizens. According to DC Dr Lubna Nazir, the service counter has been set up to assist citizens who visit the office with various issues. The counter will receive applications, maintain records, and ensure prompt processing of requests. “The establishment of the counter will spare citizens from repeated visits to the office. Their grievances will be addressed efficiently through relevant departments based on their submitted applications,” Dr Lubna Nazir stated.

