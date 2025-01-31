Friday, January 31, 2025
KMU VC visits Ummah Children’s Academy

January 31, 2025
Peshawar -  Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, along with Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, visited Ummah Children’s Academy in Nowshera to review its educational and welfare activities.  

Operated by the Ummah Welfare Trust Pakistan, a registered charitable organization, the academy provides free accommodation, food, healthcare, and quality education to orphaned children. The trust also runs various welfare projects, including dialysis centers and Ramadan food distribution programs.  

During the visit, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq praised the academy’s efforts in providing both religious and contemporary education, highlighting that many of its graduates are now studying at prestigious institutions such as Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), KMU, UET, AMC, and KMC, while others have joined the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and police forces.  He encouraged students to develop their skills and assured KMU’s full support for the academy’s initiatives. He lauded the dedication of the faculty and management, expressing hope that the institution will continue its mission of empowering underprivileged children.

