KP CM decides to include rehabilitation of drug addicts in Sehat Card scheme

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has decided in principle to include the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Sehat Card scheme and directed the relevant authorities to prepare a case and present it to the provincial cabinet for approval. Once approved, rehabilitation centers for drug addicts will be included in the Sehat Card panel, ensuring a more effective and organized rehabilitation process.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Anti-Narcotics, held recently with the Chief Minister in the chair. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, Faisal Tarakai, Qasim Ali Shah, the Chief Secretary, senior officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), police, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to accelerate actions against drug addiction, directing the police to launch a massive crackdown against drug dealers across the province. It was also decided that police officers failing to take effective actions against drug traffickers will be removed from their positions. A special meeting of the task force will be held in the next 15 days to review the progress on anti-narcotics operations and assess the crackdown in all districts.

The participants raised concerns about poppy cultivation in certain areas of the province. A committee has been formed to persuade poppy farmers to switch to alternative crops, with the government providing seeds for these crops to encourage farmers to abandon poppy cultivation.

The meeting further decided to institutionalize the entire rehabilitation process. The responsibilities of various departments and institutions in the rehabilitation process will be clearly defined, and a comprehensive plan will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval. Strict action will be taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking, as decided in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that there will be no leniency or forgiveness for those who push people into drug addiction and ruin their lives. He emphasized that maximum action should be taken against drug manufacturers, dealers, and traffickers.

He also appreciated the ongoing rehabilitation program for drug addicts in Peshawar, directing that drug addicts from other districts be shifted to rehabilitation centres in Peshawar. Additionally, he directed special measures for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.

Briefing the meeting about progress made under the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign, it was reported that three heroin-mixing factories had been destroyed in Peshawar by the Excise Department. Similarly, poppy cultivation on 200 kanals in district Khyber, 112 kanals in district Mohmand, 45 kanals in Swabi, and 13 kanals in Mansehra had been destroyed. In 2024, 1,141 kg of various narcotics were seized and burned, with a market value of Rs2 billion.

From June 2024 to date, the Excise Department has confiscated 2,952 kg of hashish, 105 kg of heroin, 157 kg of opium, 37 kg of crystal meth (ice), and 248 liters of liquor. In the same period, 238 individuals involved in the narcotics business were arrested.

It was also informed that special anti-narcotics awareness campaigns have been launched in educational institutions, yielding positive results. Additionally, narcotics control committees have been established in every university.

The authorities mentioned that the third phase of the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign is underway, targeting the rehabilitation of 2,000 drug addicts. The first two phases of the campaign successfully rehabilitated 2,400 drug addicts. Briefing about the performance of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), it was reported that the conviction rate for drug offenders last year was 81%. Additionally, 242 Pakistani nationals and 6 foreigners were arrested for drug smuggling by ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of the ANF and expressed hope that ongoing measures will yield significant results in the fight against drug addiction.