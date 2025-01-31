KP govt converts CM’s helicopter into air ambulance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved converting the government’s MI-17 helicopter into an air ambulance.

According to KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s official helicopter will be modified at a cost of Rs300 million to serve this purpose.

The finance department will allocate funds to the provincial aviation unit for the initiative.

“The Chief Minister has dedicated his helicopter for public service,” he stated, noting that it is already being used to deliver medicines and evacuate stranded individuals in Kurram.