KP Task Force on Polio Eradication meets

Peshawar - A meeting of the Provincial on Polio Eradication was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, to review ongoing efforts and devise a more effective strategy against the polio virus.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, law enforcement officials, the Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and representatives from UNICEF, WHO, and other partner organizations. Officials from the National Emergency Operations Center Islamabad, commissioners, and deputy commissioners participated via video link.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern over the detection of polio cases and positive environmental samples in various districts, calling for immediate, well-coordinated interventions. He directed officials to take strict action against staff involved in fake finger marking and inaccurate data reporting. “Polio eradication is a national duty and can only be achieved through high-quality immunization campaigns and effective monitoring,” he stated.

The meeting reviewed previous decisions and emphasized the need to ensure vaccine availability at fixed points and hospitals, alongside door-to-door campaigns. The Chief Secretary also urged authorities to integrate broader health initiatives, including child nutrition, clean drinking water, and sanitation, to create a sustainable impact.

Commending the progress of certain districts, particularly Bannu, he reiterated that success against polio requires collective commitment and timely action.