KPEC to enhance regional connectivity, trade: SACM KP

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has said that the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) is a vital project that will enhance regional connectivity and trade.

Speaking during a briefing at the Civil Secretariat, he highlighted that KPEC would not only boost trade and commerce but also initiate various developmental projects, fostering economic progress. The briefing was attended by Project Director Imran Zahoor, Economist Saddiq Hussain, Deputy Secretary (Industries) Aizaz Ullah, and representatives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

Officials informed the Special Assistant that KPEC, funded by the World Bank, is a key component of the Central Asian Roads Economic Corridor (CAREC), with 85% dedicated to communication infrastructure and the remaining 15% focused on facilitative projects. The corridor aims to enhance investment opportunities and provide easy road access to regional countries.

Key components of the project include a modern marble processing zone, a gems city, a vocational center, a sports complex, and a regional hospital. These initiatives will generate employment, reduce poverty, and promote industrial growth.

A dedicated business cluster program will support entrepreneurs, while an Inclusive Business Development Park will create job opportunities for women.

Additionally, the project includes a bus terminal at Shakas, district Khyber, for which 30 acres of land have been identified. Plans for a Border Bazaar and the Pak-Afghan Economic Zone are also under consideration. Abdul Karim Tordher assured full government support, emphasizing that KPEC would strengthen economic ties in the region and unlock new trade opportunities.