Kurram peace jirga concludes with pledge to enforce agreement

Web Desk
6:51 PM | January 31, 2025
The Kurram peace jirga concluded with a commitment to enforcing the peace agreement.

A spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that committees comprising representatives from both sides would be established to ensure compliance. He added that the next jirga session would be scheduled after further consultations.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict, he stated, "The Kurram issue arises from deep-seated hatred. We have deviated from Islamic teachings and are only harming ourselves. The jirga will only succeed if we eliminate hatred."

He urged all stakeholders to reflect on past mistakes, emphasizing that taking human lives is inexcusable. "We are killing our own children and women. No external force is involved—this enmity is of our own making," he lamented.

Barrister Saif also pointed out the role of social media in escalating tensions, noting that while the nation welcomed the peace agreement, certain elements were trying to disrupt stability.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary stressed the shared responsibility of the government and local elders in maintaining peace.

"Peace is in everyone’s interest, and both parties must cooperate with the government to restore stability. While an operation remains an option, it would have far-reaching consequences. Those responsible for the recent attack on the Assistant Commissioner are enemies of peace and must be brought to justice, regardless of their affiliations," he stated.

