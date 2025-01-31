Lahore, Karachi set to host opening ceremonies for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed the schedule for the opening ceremonies of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place next month. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved all related events, with a clear roadmap laid out for the exciting launch of the prestigious tournament. The grand opening ceremony will be held on February 16 at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore. The event is expected to attract major national figures, prominent cricketers, and key ICC officials. Before that, the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host a special ceremony on February 7, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set to attend as the chief guest. A second ceremony will follow on February 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where former President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be the chief guest. This revised schedule comes after the official opening ceremony, originally planned for February 16, was moved due to the delayed arrival of two participating teams. As a result, traditional pre-tournament events, including the captains’ press conference and the official photoshoot in Karachi, have been cancelled. An anonymous ICC official explained that the timing of the event, coupled with the schedules of England and Australia, made it impractical to hold the original ceremony. The ECB and Cricket Australia have now confirmed their teams’ arrival in Pakistan, with England arriving in Lahore on Feb 18 and Australia following on Feb 19.