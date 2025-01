LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a Land Record Officer Akmal red-handed taking bribe from a citizen. According to a spokesman for the department, the officer had demanded Rs. 50,000 from a man in exchange for processing a land transfer. The arrest was carried out by a local official, along with a magistrate. The accused officer was found in possession of Rs. 50,000 marked currency notes, which were seized as evidence. A formal case was registered against the accused.