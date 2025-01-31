Mafia involved in LPG theft replaces LPG with CO2 for hefty returns: OGRA chief

ISLAMABAD - Mafia involved in LPG theft replaces LPG with CO2 for hefty returns, a Senate panel was told on Thursday.

In a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Chairman OGRA stated that the mafia involved in LPG theft replaces LPG with CO2 for hefty returns as LPG costs around Rs250,000 per ton as compared to the low cost CO2 that costs around Rs30,000 per ton. He said the LPG carriers mix the LPG with the CO2 at some unidentified places after filling bowsers from refinery

Led by Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, the committee took notice of the LPG bowser explosion in Multan which claimed eight precious lives and inflicted minor and major injuries on 38 individuals. The CP0 Multan informed the committee that four culprits involved in the heinous act have been arrested and FIR has been registered under the anti-terrorism act. However, a similar incident occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan, resulting in no loss of human life, CPO added.

Senator Farooq H Naek lamented, stating that 171 cases have been registered in January alone, reflecting the inefficiency of civil administration.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee inquired about the existing number of bowsers and the companies associated with the LPG business. Chairman OGRA replied that 300 companies are associated with the LPG, and as of now, 2,000 registered bowsers are in the country. Senator Nyazee suggested that OGRA should make guidelines for LPG operators restricting them from stopping at unidentified places. The committee formed a sub-committee to probe the hazardous mixing of LPG with CO2 and directed OGRA in formulating SOPs for the prevention of this menace in future.

Furthermore, the committee was briefed by the Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on its working and performance during the last three years. Chairman NAPHDA informed the committee that the authority was created with a vision to make affordable housing for the needy, and in the last 62 years, the authority has constructed 59,500 homes at various locations across the country mainly Sargodha and Chiniot of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, ICT and Lahore, with the collaboration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The authority constructed 3.5 marla homes with the minimal cost of Rs2.7 million and also facilitated loans to land owners willing to build homes for themselves. The committee inquired whether the homes completed by NAPHDA had been delivered. Chairman NAPHA replied that the homes constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been delivered. However, the homes completed in Sargodha and Chiniot couldn’t be delivered due to insufficient disbursement of funds from the Finance Ministry. The committee decided to call upon the Finance Ministry in the next meeting for immediate delivery of the homes to avoid deterioration.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek inquired about any existing collaboration with Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Chairman NAPHDA said that both provinces have not extended any cooperation despite several attempts to contact them. The committee decided to call upon the Chief Secretaries of both the provinces for probable collaboration between the provinces and NAPHDA.

While discussing the performance of National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, Chairman NSDRA said that authority was created in November last year with a purpose to establish quality and eco-friendly seeds for agriculture boast. He further said that Board of the Authority comprises of Federal Minister, four farmers and experts besides the provincial secretaries of agriculture departments. However, the TORs of the authority have been approved by the federal government. The committee recommended that members of the Parliament should be made part of Board to bring inclusivity in the Board.

In attendance were Senators Saadia Abbasi, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Farooq Hamid Khan, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Saleem Mandviwalla, Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan along with other senior officials of relevant departments.