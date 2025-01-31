Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting on National Immunization Days (NIDs) preparations held

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting to discuss preparations for National Immunization Days (NIDs) was recently held at Shahbaz Hall, presided by Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon. The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Ali Linjar, Additional Commissioner-II Abdul Khaliq Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar and other relevant officials.  According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polio campaign, and DOC Dr. Waqar presented the latest statistical data related to the campaign.  The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the entire district administration, police personnel and polio workers, congratulating them on the negative environmental sample result for polio. Preparations for the first polio campaign of 2025, scheduled to begin on February 3, were also assessed. The Deputy Commissioner stated that the collective efforts of the past eight months were yielding results, and one of the three primary goals had already been achieved.  Community representatives also participated in the meeting to help reduce refusal cases by persuading parents.  

PTI backed out of talks at the eleventh hour, PM tells cabinet

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025