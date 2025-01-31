Modern traffic signal system, speed radar installed in Multan

MULTAN - A modern traffic signal system guaranteeing visibility to road users from a distance just below half a kilometer and a speed radar to check over-speeding has been inaugurated, laying foundation for a modern traffic management system in the city.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, accompanying DG Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Moharan formally opened Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art traffic signal system in the city of saints last Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Multan divisional commissioner said in a statement.

The initiative of MDA initially equipped city’s two important cross-sections, including Eidgah Chowk at Khanewal Road and Nawan Sheher Chowk with the modern signal system that will enable road users to see traffic signal from a distance of 400 meters for better decision making. The DG MDA briefed the commissioner about the project and added that a speed radar system has already been installed at Khanewal road to check overspeeding by drivers.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan commended the MDA for taking the initiative and sought its expansion to streamline the overall traffic management system in the city.