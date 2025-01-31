Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan commissioner reviews anti-encroachment operation

syed hammad hussain
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal  -  In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of the ongoing anti-encroachment operation continues in Multan Division. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan expressed satisfaction over the anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration of Khanewal. The commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, reviewed the post-operation situation at Akbar Bazaar and Chowk Sanglanwala. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas Siyal, Administrator Municipal Committee Ghulam Mustafa Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed accompanied them. The Commissioner interacted with traders and citizens in the bazaars to gather feedback on the ongoing operation. Traders and citizens expressed satisfaction with the operation and assured their cooperation with the administration. On this occasion, the commissioner emphasised the need to upgrade the city’s main intersections to enhance their beauty. He directed improvements in green belts and dividers and issued orders for better lighting arrangements. The commissioner stated that the operation against temporary and permanent encroachments would continue across the division until complete eradication. Earlier, commissioner Multan Division also inspected the Rehri Bazaar set up at Ayub Chowk, checking the quality and prices of vegetables and fruits. He inquired from shoppers about the rates of essential commodities.

Workshop on Mortality Surveillance System ends

Tags:

syed hammad hussain

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025