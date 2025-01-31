Multan commissioner reviews anti-encroachment operation

Khanewal - In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of the ongoing anti-encroachment operation continues in Multan Division. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan expressed satisfaction over the anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration of Khanewal. The commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, reviewed the post-operation situation at Akbar Bazaar and Chowk Sanglanwala. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas Siyal, Administrator Municipal Committee Ghulam Mustafa Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed accompanied them. The Commissioner interacted with traders and citizens in the bazaars to gather feedback on the ongoing operation. Traders and citizens expressed satisfaction with the operation and assured their cooperation with the administration. On this occasion, the commissioner emphasised the need to upgrade the city’s main intersections to enhance their beauty. He directed improvements in green belts and dividers and issued orders for better lighting arrangements. The commissioner stated that the operation against temporary and permanent encroachments would continue across the division until complete eradication. Earlier, commissioner Multan Division also inspected the Rehri Bazaar set up at Ayub Chowk, checking the quality and prices of vegetables and fruits. He inquired from shoppers about the rates of essential commodities.