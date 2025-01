Muzaffargarh - Muzaffargarh Police recovered cash and a motorcycle that had been snatched from Muhammad Asif during a robbery. The recovered items were handed over to the man concerned. According to a police spokesperson, Sarwar Shaheed police station took action against the accused involved in the robbery. The incident occurred near Pathan Hotel in the Sarwar Shaheed area where Muhammad Asif was targeted. The police traced the accused and recovered cash and motorcycle.