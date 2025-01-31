Friday, January 31, 2025
NA Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of Armed Forces

NA Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of Armed Forces
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 31, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid tribute to the security forces following the successful intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, in which six foreign terrorists were eliminated.

He praised the courage and determination of the security forces involved in the operation, highlighting their relentless efforts in safeguarding the nation from the threats posed by terrorists. He also expressed deep respect for the bravery of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting valiantly against the terrorists during the operation.

The NA Speaker said, “Our nation’s brave sons laid down their lives in the defence of our homeland, and their sacrifices will forever be etched in our hearts. Nation will never forget the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by these brave martyrs in protecting our sovereignty.”

In his message, Ayaz Sadiq conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, stating, “I share in the grief and sorrow of the families of our fallen heroes. Their loss is not just a personal tragedy but a loss for the entire nation. We stand with them in this time of immense sorrow.”

The NA Speaker reaffirmed the nation’s collective resolve against terrorism, stating, “Terrorists, with their nefarious intentions, will never succeed in their objectives. The people of Pakistan are united in their fight against terrorism, and our security forces will continue to receive unwavering support from the nation in this battle.”

Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that the sacrifices made by the security forces in the fight against terrorism will always be remembered, stating, “The sacrifices made by our security forces in this ongoing war against terrorism are unparalleled. The nation will always honour their commitment and determination to secure our country’s future.”

