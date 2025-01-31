Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations

Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations
NEWS WIRE
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Interior and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about his recent US visit and interactions with key US officials, businessmen and investors. He also apprised the prime minister of the preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan for which PM Shehbaz appreciated him and his team, according to a PM Office press release.

During the briefing on different ongoing development projects in Islamabad, the prime minister appreciated the pace of work. Interior Minister Naqvi also updated the prime minister on the operation against the human smugglers and the country’s overall law and order situation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025