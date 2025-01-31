National amateur golfers showcase skill in Punjab Amateur Golf

LAHORE - The 2025 Punjab Amateur Golf Championship has brought together some of the most recognized amateur golfers in the country, showcasing their exceptional skills on the challenging par-72 Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. The tournament, organized by the Punjab Golf Association, is the ultimate test for the Punjab Amateur Golf title, with renowned competitors like Nouman Ilyas (Garrison), Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid (all from Gymkhana), and Mohammed Abdullah Khan (Defence Raya), along with several other promising hopefuls. The competition has been fierce, with the top ten players delivering remarkable performances, each securing scores that fall within the elite range. Qasim Ali Khan emerged as the standout performer of the first round, showcasing an extraordinary level of skill. His powerful tee shots and precise approach shots to the green earned him a remarkable gross score of 68, four under par. As the leader heading into the second round on Friday, Khan’s performance has set the bar high. However, several rivals are hot on his heels, including Pakistan’s number one ranked amateur golfer, Nouman Ilyas, and the rising talent M Abdullah Khan of Defence Raya. Ilyas finished the round with a solid 69, three under par, while Abdullah Khan posted a 70, two under par. Throughout the first round, these three competitors displayed exceptional mastery over their tee shots, fairway approaches, and putting – making them the ones to watch as the championship progresses. In addition to the top three, other notable players include Muhammed Shoaib (Gymkhana), who carded a score of 73, and the talented Saad Habib (DHA), also with a score of 73.

Salman Jehangir and Ameer Khawaja, both at a score of 74, are also in strong positions to improve their standings in the upcoming rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Alongside the Punjab Amateur Golf Championship, the Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Match is being held for second-tier golf professionals in the country. Leading the way after the first round are Shahid Khan (Peshawar) and Tahir Bashir (Lahore Garrison), both scoring 71, one under par. They are followed by Muhammed Sharif (Karachi Golf Club) and Kamran Khan (Gymkhana), both posting 72. Shahbaz Ali (Garrison) sits at 74, with the rest of the professionals trailing behind.