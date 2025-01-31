Negotiated Impasse

It seems that talks between the government and the opposition have finally broken down. Both sides are once again at an impasse, with the Prime Minister himself stepping in to state that while the government is willing to form a parliamentary committee to continue negotiations with the PTI, it is the PTI that refuses to budge from its demands, treating the process more like a hostage negotiation than a dialogue. The fourth round of talks was boycotted by the PTI over delays in forming a judicial commission to investigate incidents of concern. The government, while maintaining that a politically motivated judicial inquiry is out of the question, has offered a parliamentary committee as an alternative. This has now become the primary sticking point, with both sides resorting to social media and other platforms to assert their positions.

The Prime Minister is right in pointing out that it takes two to negotiate. Dialogue must continue so that the country can move forward instead of suffering further harm from violent protests. The PTI cannot expect to hold firm on its demands without compromise—negotiation is not about issuing ultimatums but about finding common ground. A parliamentary committee, even if not the PTI’s preferred option, would provide the same level of scrutiny and inquiry into the incidents in question while offering some relief to the embattled opposition. At the same time, if the PTI were willing to ease some of its demands regarding the commission, it might secure a more lenient approach from state prosecutors in the cases faced by its protesters. This underscores the need for both sides to show flexibility rather than remain rigid to the bitter end.

For the PTI, compromise is the only viable option. With its senior leadership entangled in legal troubles and its primary mode of political expression limited to protests that have caused social and political unrest—resulting in injuries and even deaths—it must recognise that a negotiated settlement is the only path forward.