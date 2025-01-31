Neonatal Intensive Care Unit opened

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, and UNICEF Chief in Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Women and Children Hospital, Abbottabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DHO Abbottabad Dr Shakeel Sarwar, Regional Director Hazara Dr Amir Israr, UNICEF Chief Peshawar Radoslaw Rzehak, and Health Specialist Dr Inam.

Advisor Ihtesham Ali formally inaugurated the NICU by cutting the ribbon. The unit has been established to provide specialized care for newborns in the region. Addressing the ceremony, the Advisor highlighted the importance of NICUs in improving neonatal care. “This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with 45 beds, will serve the entire Hazara region,” he said.

He further mentioned the installation of an uninterrupted oxygen supply plant with UNICEF’s assistance.

The facility also includes dedicated units for Kangaroo Mother Care, intensive care, and the treatment of infectious diseases.

Advisor Ihtesham Ali announced that the government plans to set up UNICEF-model Newborn Care Units in all district hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that funds for this initiative would be allocated in the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP). “These specialized units will play a crucial role in improving neonatal care and reducing infant mortality rates across the province,” he added.

Acknowledging UNICEF’s support, the Advisor expressed gratitude and highlighted the ongoing nutritional program at the hospital supported by the organization. He urged UNICEF to continue and further enhance its cooperation with the health department.

Speaking on the occasion, UNICEF Chief Peshawar Radoslaw Rzehak emphasized that the establishment of the NICU would significantly reduce neonatal mortality rates. “We have previously set up a similar NICU at Bacha Khan Medical Complex. UNICEF remains committed to supporting maternal and child healthcare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in remote areas,” he remarked.