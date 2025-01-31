No law contradicting constitution can stand: Justice Aminuddin Khan

Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday emphasized that any law contradicting the Constitution could not remain in effect.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, is hearing intra-court appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hussain, representing former Chief Justice Jawad S. Khawaja, continued his arguments.

He asserted that ordinary civilians are not subject to military law and that the Army Act applies only to civilian employees of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi inquired whether the Army Act applies in cases of attacks on airbases, while Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned the distinction between the Army Public School (APS) attack and the May 9th protests. Advocate Khawaja Hussain responded that the APS attack was an act of terrorism, leading to the 21st Amendment. Justice Musarrat Hilali pointed out that APS victims were civilian children. In response, Advocate Hussain maintained that while the May 9th individuals could be tried, they should not be subjected to military courts.

Justice Aminuddin Khan reiterated that any law conflicting with the Constitution cannot stand.

Advocate Hussain referenced the ISPR's statement from May 15th regarding the May 9th incident. The court asked if he had any objections to the statement, to which he replied that while he had no objections to the content, he questioned the possibility of a fair trial in military courts following such a statement from the Corps Commander.

Justice Aminuddin Khan cited the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, noting that the Pakistan Armed Forces were not the only entity affected in that instance. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar stated that if Section 2(1)(d)(2) of the Army Act were declared invalid, similar military trials, such as Jadhav’s, would not be possible. Advocate Hussain countered that the Jadhav case had not been addressed in the court’s previous decision. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi then asked about the procedure for future foreign spy trials, to which Advocate Hussain responded that such cases should be handled by an anti-terrorism court.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked with a smile that invalidating a law’s provision while allowing exceptions for specific cases would be unusual.

Continuing his arguments, Advocate Hussain pointed out that in a Field General Court Martial, a defendant cannot choose their lawyer without the Army Chief’s permission. Justice Musarrat Hilali inquired whether they were representing the accused in this court, to which Hussain clarified that in a military trial, the lawyer is appointed by the Army Chief, leaving the accused with no choice in legal representation.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail questioned how judicial precedents such as the F.B. Ali case, which upheld relevant legal provisions, could be disregarded. He noted that the 21st Amendment decision involved seventeen judges. He stressed that convicting an innocent person is far graver than acquitting a hundred guilty individuals, stating that true justice lies with God. Sharing a personal experience, he recounted surviving a bomb blast targeting a judicial convoy, emphasizing the need for concrete evidence in criminal convictions to prevent criticism of the judiciary.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi reinforced that no one should be convicted without evidence. He acknowledged the difficulty witnesses face in testifying, leading to frequent case adjournments, particularly in murder trials.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail highlighted that the 21st Constitutional Amendment, originally enacted for four years, resulted in the establishment of special courts. He questioned whether the amendment had achieved any lasting benefits.

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench adjourned the hearing until Monday, with Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hussain set to continue his arguments.