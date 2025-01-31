PA body directs establishment of anti-human smuggling cells in each district

LAHORE - The special parliamentary committee of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to establish anti-human trafficking cells in each district within the police department by February 28 and submit a report to the secretary of the committee. These cells will be responsible for monitoring and addressing trafficking issues within their respective jurisdictions. MPA Uzma Kardar chaired a meeting which was attended by key stakeholders, including administrative secretaries,the additional inspector general of Police, deputy commissioners, district police officers from high-risk districts, representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), civil society groups and foreign delegates. The meeting urged the deputy commissioners to revitalize district-level anti-trafficking committees with a requirement for monthly meetings to be conducted and their outcomes shared with the committee’s secretary. The committee will be meeting on a regular basis every month to track the performance of the administrative departments. The committee also proposed that deputy commissioners from Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin , Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala compile and submit a database of victimized families within the next week. A visit to these affected families is scheduled for the first week of February 2025. Also, the meeting addressed the critical issue of human trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM) , which continues to devastate communities in Punjab and beyond. MPA Uzma Kardar who is the convener of the committee, emphasized the gravity of the situation noting the loss of hundreds of Pakistani lives in recent tragedies involving irregular cross-border smuggling to Greece and Spain. She highlighted that internal trafficking, which exploits individuals through bonded labor and forced commercial sex work, remains a significant problem that tarnishes Pakistan’s international reputation. She said that the CM has introduced several programs for youth and women in Punjab to create local opportunities through empowerment of young people.