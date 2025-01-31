Pak Women’s camp begins from Feb 2

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 27-day training camp for the Pakistan women cricketers in Multan from Sunday (February 2) to prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025. The players and support staff will assemble on Saturday. A total of 31 players, including PCB’s 16 centrally contracted women cricketers, have been invited to the training camp, which involves regular sessions on fitness training, skill enhancement and seven 50-over practice matches throughout the month of February.

The players will use the high-quality facilities available at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, while the matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Head coach of Pakistan Women’s team and former Test cricketer Mohammad Wasim, who took up the role in July 2024, will lead the camp.

Pakistan will feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, in a bid to qualify for the mega event. The finalists of the tournament will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team ICC Women’s World Cup.