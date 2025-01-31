Pakistan, Austria vow to strengthen parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler, President of the Federal Council of Austria. The chairman along with his parliamentary delegation is on a visit to Austria these days. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthening parliamentary ties, fostering cooperation in key sectors and enhancing bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The Senate chairman conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening mutual understanding and cooperation. Both leaders acknowledged the steady progress in Pakistan-Austria relations and discussed avenues for expanding inter-parliamentary collaboration through the Pakistan-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group. Chairman Senate appreciated Austria’s support in establishing Pakistan’s Parliamentary Budget Office and urged continued technical assistance and knowledge exchange. He also highlighted Austria’s contributions in higher education, particularly through the Pakistan Austria Fachhochschule-Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) in Haripur, and discussed opportunities for expanding academic and research collaborations.

Discussions further covered Austria’s expertise in renewable energy, industrial development, and hydroelectric power, with an emphasis on forging stronger economic and trade partnerships. Senator Gilani underscored Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and called for joint efforts in tackling global challenges such as climate change, renewable energy and technical education. The role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was also highlighted as a key initiative for promoting investment and economic collaboration between Pakistan and Austria. Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive regional development and welcomed Austria’s cooperation in this regard.

He also spoke about the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Austria. He recalled the contributions of Muhammad Asad, formerly Leopold Weiss, an Austrian-born scholar who played a significant role in Pakistan’s early nation-building. Asad was granted Pakistan’s first full citizenship and contributed to constitutional recommendations before serving as Pakistan’s Minister Plenipotentiary to the United Nations in 1952. In conclusion, Gilani extended an invitation to Ms. Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler to visit Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s desire to enhance parliamentary cooperation and foster a strong partnership with Austria.