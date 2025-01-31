Pakistan made immense sacrifices for global peace: Speakers

Islamabad - Speakers at an international seminar held at national defence university agreed that over the past two decades, Pakistan has been at the forefront of the global war on terror, making immense sacrifices for regional and global peace.

The international seminar was organized by the Institute for Strategic Studies, Research, and Analysis (ISSRA) at the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad. The seminar’s title was “Pakistan’s Role in Counterterrorism: Promoting Peace and Stability.” The event was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Pakistan special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.

Distinguished participants in the seminar included former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Professor Dr Seyed Mohammad Marandi from Iran, Ambassador N. Woods Peterson from the United States, and Ambassador (R) Syed Abrar Hussain from Pakistan. A large number of senior government officials, security analysts, diplomats, scholars, journalists, and university students attended the seminar. Additionally, a significant number of individuals from various walks of life participated in the seminar. The seminar highlighted Pakistan’s deep commitment to counterterrorism and regional stability.

Objectives of the Seminar was to assess Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategies, regional cooperation, and policy frameworks aimed at eliminating extremism and to ensure lasting peace in South Asia through effective counterterrorism measures.

Speakers further said from dismantling terrorist networks to large-scale military operations such as Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies, and the entire nation have demonstrated extraordinary resolve and courage.

Speakers said these efforts have restored peace in sensitive areas such as North Waziristan and Swat, significantly reducing terrorism-related incidents across the country.

However, following the sudden U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, militant activities in Pakistan have resurged.

Speakers at the conclusion of the seminar, emphasized the need for deeper counterterrorism cooperation among regional countries.