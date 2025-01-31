Friday, January 31, 2025
Pakistan, Serbia to boost trade ties

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Serbia have agreed to strengthen the bilateral trade ties. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan welcomed Serbia’s State Secretary, Damjan Jovic, State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Serbia during visit to Pakistan. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude for the visit and highlighted its significance in fostering stronger economic cooperation between the two countries. He appreciated Serbia’s efforts in promoting collaboration and emphasized the untapped potential in trade and investment.

Jovic commended Pakistan’s hospitality and extended an invitation for Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2027, themed “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” the first specialized expo to be held in the Balkans. He encouraged close collaboration on joint projects under the expo and highlighted opportunities in skilled labor, IT, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. The commerce minister reciprocated by inviting Serbian business representatives to participate in Pakistan’s FoodAg Expo, scheduled next year in Lahore. He elaborated on Pakistan’s innovative approach to organizing sector-specific matchmaking and B2B events to facilitate targeted business collaborations.

The minister also outlined Pakistan’s strengths, including its status as the fourth-largest milk producer and the vast potential for meat exports. He emphasized opportunities in the services sector, particularly skilled labor such as nurses and IT professionals, supported by Pakistan’s youthful and dynamic workforce. Additionally, the minister praised Serbia’s global achievements in sports, especially in tennis, and expressed interest in exploring sports collaborations between the two nations. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen economic ties, explore new areas of cooperation, and build on the shared vision of prosperity and partnership.

