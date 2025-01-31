Pakistani woman among victims of Washington midair crash

Asra Hussain Raza, the only Pakistani passenger aboard the ill-fated flight 5342, tragically lost her life when the plane crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Just minutes before the disaster, Asra sent a message to her husband, Hammad Raza, saying, “The plane is about to land” unaware of the tragedy that lay ahead. Hammad was waiting at Washington’s Reagan National Airport at the time of the crash.

Asra, 26, was a corporate finance graduate from Indiana University Bloomington and held a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University. She worked for a consulting group in Washington and frequently traveled for work.

Her father-in-law, Hashim Raza, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying, “She was everything to us… and now my son is a widower at 25. They had dreams of starting a family.”

The couple had been married for two years and resided in Missouri. Hammad, an accountant at Ernst & Young, had often mentioned that Asra found air travel uncomfortable.

No survivors in fatal crash

Authorities confirmed that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Airlines flight perished, along with three military personnel from the helicopter. The wreckage was found in three parts in the shallow waters of the Potomac River, but recovery efforts are still ongoing.

PM Shehbaz offers condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the accident, offering condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic midair collision in Washington, D.C. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and the American people at this difficult time,” he wrote on X.

He also extended sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the safety of any survivors.