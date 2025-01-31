Parliamentary committee strongly opposes closure of Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee has strongly recommended that no actions should be taken regarding closure of Utility Stores Corporation. The Standing Committee on Industries and Production convened yesterday under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin, MNA.

The committee noted the minister’s statement on the floor of House, affirming that the government has no plans to close Utility Stores nationwide. In light of this, the committee unanimously and strongly recommended that no closure actions be taken. Utility Stores are vital for providing affordable goods to the public, particularly benefiting low-income citizens. The committee urged all relevant authorities to honor the minister’s commitment and ensure the continued operation of Utility Stores across the country.

Furthermore, the committee formally recommended that the concerned minister and secretary attend the upcoming Standing Committee meeting for direct discussions to facilitate informed decision-making. The Standing Committee also expressed concerns about the constitution of the cabinet’s committee responsible for deciding the future of Utility Stores. The Standing Committee has expressed strong displeasure over the CEO of K-Electric’s repeated failure to attend four scheduled meetings despite formal requests. The committee, responsible for overseeing public welfare and industries related issues, believes the CEO’s repeated absences undermine its work and disregard parliamentary oversight. In a unanimous decision, the committee strongly recommended to issue a formal note of displeasure and to summon the CEO to the next meeting.

Additionally, the committee is considering a privilege motion to hold the CEO accountable for non-cooperation. It remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and timely action on critical issues. The committee has raised serious concerns over the non-implementation of the government’s directive regarding the minimum wage for general workers in Export Processing Zones (EPZs). Despite the government setting the minimum wage at Rs37,000 per month to ensure fair compensation, the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) has failed to enforce this directive. As a result, the committee has formally instructed the EPZA to implement the directive promptly and report their progress on this matter. The MNAs namely Sajid Mehdi, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and movers/MNA namely Raja Pervez Ashraf and Dr Nafeesa Shah besides the Additional Secretary/CEO of Pakistan Steel Mills, CEO of PIDC, officials of WASA, and other senior officials of the ministry and other attached departments attended the meeting.