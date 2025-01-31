Patwari caught red-handed by anti-corruption agents in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - The Bahawalnagar Anti-Corruption team has arrested a Patwari red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs20,000. According to the details, the Anti-Corruption team, led by Bahawalnagar Magistrate Tahir Manzoor, apprehended Patwari Abdul Razzaq after he was found accepting the bribe. The plaintiff reported that Razzaq demanded Rs20,000 in exchange for providing a report. Subsequently, the Patwari began blackmailing the plaintiff, demanding an additional Rs20,000. Acting under the supervision of the local magistrate, the Circle Officer arrested the Patwari, and a case (01/25) has been registered against Abdul Razzaq at the Anti-Corruption police station in Bahawalnagar. In a statement, Circle Anti-Corruption Officer Inspector Malik Akram Zaki assured that strict actions will continue against government employees involved in bribery.