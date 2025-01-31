People have rejected MQM: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday claimed that the people had rejected the Muttahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)

PPP leader Surendar Valasai strongly responded to MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s recent allegations, calling him a “paper politician” who has lost his composure due to the rising popularity of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a fiery statement, the party leader said Khalid Maqbool and his associates held a news conference that resembled a “mourning session of disappointed political orphans.” Valasai claimed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s assurance to protect traders from extortionists had unsettled MQM-P. “Whenever Khalid Maqbool and his associates appear on TV screens, the people of Karachi are reminded of the dark era of ‘gunny bag’ killings,” he added.

Accusing MQM-P of damaging Karachi, Valasai questioned: “What has MQM-P given to this city other than the May 12 tragedy, the Baldia Town incident, China-cutting, and target killings?”

He asserted that Karachi’s residents have permanently rejected MQM-P’s politics of hate, division, and terrorism. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision has restored peace in Karachi and paved the way for development,” he added.

Today, he said, “the people of Karachi, including traders, stand firmly with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He is now the central figure in Karachi’s politics and across the country.”