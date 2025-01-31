Philippines arrests five more Chinese for ‘spying’

Manila - Philippine security officials said Thursday they took into custody five more Chinese spies, following the arrest of a compatriot for espionage this month. The arrests come as confrontations between the two Asian neighbours over contested reefs and waters in the strategic South China Sea have escalated in recent months. Two men were arrested at Manila airport last week after they allegedly conducted surveillance on Filipino navy and other government vessels supplying military garrisons in the disputed Spratly archipelago. The men, using a drone and high-resolution solar-powered camera, recorded activities at a naval base, a coast guard station, an air base and a dockyard in Palawan province, the closest major lan director Jaime Santiago told a joint news conference. “We consider them very dangerous to national security because of course, if this falls into other hands, this could be very dangerous for our personnel in the base and also those on board our ships,” Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner told the news conference. The spies disguised themselves as buyers of marine products or members of legitimate organisations. Two other Chinese men were separately arrested elsewhere in Manila and another in the central city of Dumaguete last week, Santiago said. It followed the arrest this month of a Chinese software engineer named Deng Yuanqing and two Filipino associates suspected of spying on military and police camps -- allegations that were dismissed by the Chinese embassy in Manila.