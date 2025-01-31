Pioneering innovations in ophthalmology conference held

KARACHI - The Hashmanis Group of Hospitals hosted the prestigious Pioneering Innovations in Ophthalmology Conference 2025, bringing together leading international and local experts to discuss groundbreaking advancements in retina and diagnostic technologies. The event featured seven distinguished international speakers from the USA, Colombia, Peru, Abu Dhabi and Tunisia. Among them, Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, from the USA and a world leader in retinal transplant, presented revolutionary retinal transplant techniques for macular hole repair. Enhancing the national capability, he presented revolutionary cases and trained national Ophthalmologists. Dr. Nicola Ghazi from Abu Dhabi introduced novel methods for fixing intraocular lenses when cataract surgery complications arise. Additionally, Dr. Walid Zbiba from Tunisia and Dr. Jose Antonio Fernandes from Peru shared their extensive experience in managing complex ophthalmic cases. These discussions provided invaluable insights into the future of retina care and surgical advancements.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of two revolutionary eye care devices by the Hashmanis Group of Hospitals. The SMILE Pro, a next-generation refractive surgery technique, utilizes smaller incisions and a less invasive approach, offering greater precision and faster recovery for patients seeking vision correction. This is the next generation of treatments for patients seeking to remove their glasses permanently. Hashmanis launched this innovation in Pakistan with the tagline: “Smile with Hashmanis”

Additionally, the Optos Silverstone, an advanced widefield diagnostic imaging system, allows ophthalmologists to visualize the entire retina in unprecedented detail, enabling early detection of retinal diseases that traditional methods cannot achieve.