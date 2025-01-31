Police holding open court forums across Rawalpindi

Gujar khan - Open court forums of police are being held across the Rawalpindi division by senior officers to swiftly resolve the matters of people under the vision of Punjab Chief Minsiter Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, while addressing a session of open court at Dina Police Station of district Jhelum on Thursday.

According to details, the RPO listened to the grievances of a large number of residents related to police, and directed the officials to resolve them on a priority. During the session, RPO Alpa also briefed the participants regarding different ways about raising awareness among children against harassment and abuse.

During the open court session, DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu, SDPOs and SHOs of different police stations were also present.

Following the session, the RPO also visited Punjab Safe City Authority control room in Jhelum where he was briefed by DPO Sindhu about working of security cameras. DPO Sindhu told RPO that the Safe City CCTV cameras were helping Jhelum police in arresting wanted criminals in theft, robbery and murder cases.