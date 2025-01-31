President Zardari visits NASTP, lauds PAF’s vision for aerospace and technology advancement

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), a pioneering initiative led by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

During the visit, he received a detailed briefing on various setups within the facility. The Chief of the Air Staff was also present, highlighting NASTP as a significant milestone in PAF’s technological progress.

Emphasizing its national importance, President Zardari stated that the project would serve as a foundation for a knowledge-driven and technology-based economy in Pakistan. NASTP aims to integrate public and private sector enterprises in key domains such as Space, Cyber, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and Aerospace, fostering innovation and development.

Officials highlighted that NASTP is poised to become one of the leading global hubs for Aerospace, Cyber, and IT advancements. With dedicated R&D, design, and innovation centers, the project seeks to revolutionize Pakistan’s technological landscape by driving research and disruptive technologies. The initiative is expected to yield significant social, economic, security, and scientific benefits for the country.

President Zardari praised the Pakistan Air Force and its skilled personnel for their vision and commitment to modern technological advancements. He expressed admiration for the state-of-the-art ecosystem at NASTP, which he described as a beacon of innovation for enhancing Pakistan’s aerospace and aviation capabilities.

He also commended PAF’s leadership for its forward-thinking approach in tackling modern warfare challenges and completing this strategic project within an unprecedented timeframe. The National Aerospace Science & Technology Park is set to play a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s aerospace industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and contributing to national economic growth.

The President’s visit to NASTP underscores the project's success and reaffirms the Pakistan Air Force’s dedication to promoting research, innovation, and technological excellence in the country.