Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese ambassador

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese ambassador
Web Desk
10:38 AM | January 31, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, H.E. Jiang Zaidong, at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to economic and security cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. He conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese leadership, the people of China, and all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan. He expressed hope that the new year would further strengthen the bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the people of both countries.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes and goodwill on this festive occasion.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025