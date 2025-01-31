Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese ambassador

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, H.E. Jiang Zaidong, at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to economic and security cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. He conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese leadership, the people of China, and all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan. He expressed hope that the new year would further strengthen the bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the people of both countries.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes and goodwill on this festive occasion.