PSC’s farms, processing plants shifted to solar energy: MD

LAHORE - Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) Managing Director Ali Arshad Rana has said that under the 100-day plan to align Punjab Seed Corporation with the requirements of the modern era, Punjab Seed Corporation’s farms and processing plants have been completely shifted to solar energy in 40 days. He said modern machinery has been provided, while the foundation of some projects has been laid which will be completed this year. He said the corporate identity of Punjab Seed Corporation has been completely formed, adding that a new logo of the organization has been created and a new logo has been put on the bags. He further said that farming has been upgraded and a modern marketing strategy has been formulated for which the marketing staff has been trained. “Now, in the next 60 days, awareness of the “logo” of the organization will be given.”

He expressed these views while talking to The Nation. He said that for the first time in the history of the country, color salter and gravity spreader machines have been provided on the farms of Punjab Seed Corporation. Similarly, he added, the processing plants have been shifted to solar power, and auto-weighing and auto-stitching machines have been provided to maintain the full weight of the seed sack. He said that our main objective is to meet the need of farmers for good and quality seeds so that the public can be provided with affordable and quality agricultural commodities. He said that the cotton crop was badly affected due to climate change, but it did not affect the sugarcane and rice crops, adding that the wheat crop was also not affected. There is full awareness about this and agricultural research institutions are working fast to prepare seeds that can withstand climate change. He said that all the laws related to seeds and Punjab Seed Corporation are being translated in Urdu language for awareness of the people. “In the first phase, a booklet will be published which will be published in a month,” he informed.