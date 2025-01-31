PTI backed out of talks at the eleventh hour, PM tells cabinet

Shehbaz Sharif says if PTI wants November 26 protest to be investigated then it is our demand that 2014 dharna must also be probed. PTI rejects PM’s offer to resume dialogue. Cabinet ratifies Middle East Green Initiative charter to restore 200 million hectares of land.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and advancing Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet, said that prior to the meeting he attended the funeral prayers of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, who embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, he highlighted the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and security forces to safeguarding the nation.

He reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the people to honor and uphold the sanctity of these sacrifices.

“Major Hamza Israr, only 29 years old, sacrificed his life in defense of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked. “I met his grieving parents, who shared that their son always aspired to attain martyrdom. Such bravery and patriotism must never be forgotten.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif stressed that achieving Pakistan’s vision for development and security requires a steadfast commitment from all segments of society. He expressed the government’s resolve to maintain national security while ensuring economic and political stability. Addressing political matters, the Prime Minister shed light on recent efforts to engage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for dialogue. He stated that despite a genuine effort to initiate discussions, the opposition party backed out at the last moment.

“A committee was formed, and extensive talks took place as per their demands,” he said. “A final meeting was scheduled for January 28 in response to their written request, yet they withdrew at the eleventh hour.”

The prime minister also recalled his own political struggle in 2018 when he protested against alleged election rigging. “Back then, Imran Khan Niazi assured me of a House committee to probe the matter, but nothing came of it. Nevertheless, I am still prepared, with a clear heart and intention, to advance dialogue for the nation’s progress.”

Shehbaz Sharif said it takes two to tango and if PTI wants 26th November protest to be investigated, then it is our demand that 2014 dharna must also be probed.

In response to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for negotiations, PTI leader Shibli Faraz rejected the suggestion of forming a house committee, stating that it is not an effective approach.

He criticised the Prime Minister’s stance, saying the real issue lies with the government’s attitude towards other political parties. “The proposal for a house committee is not a viable solution. If the government were serious about talks, a committee would have already been formed,” He remarked.

“We are asking for a judicial commission because people have confidence in it. The house committee suggestion is not an appropriate one,” he added.

PTI senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, stated: “ We reject Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to resume dialogue.”

Reaffirming the party’s position, Ayub emphasized that PTI had formed a negotiation committee in good faith to engage with the government. “Our demands were clear,” he said, stressing the need for the release of all PTI’s “political prisoners.”

PM also told the meeting that the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to lower the policy rate by one percent. This move is aimed at fostering economic growth and stability in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also voiced concern over the rise in human trafficking incidents, which have led to the loss of many precious lives offshore and tarnished Pakistan’s global image. “This issue is being closely monitored, and the Ministry of Interior has been taken on board,” he assured. “We will not relent until human trafficking is completely eradicated.”

Also, the federal cabinet on Thursday ratified the charter of the Middle East Green Initiative that would enable restoration of 200 million hectares of land and plantation of 50 billion trees.

The federal cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held here at the Prime Minister House, a PM Office news release said.

During the meeting, the officials of the Ministry of Climate Change informed the forum that Pakistan was among the founding members of the Charter and therefore the Ministry had recommended the forum to accord its approval.

The cabinet approved the Off-the-Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Ordinance 2025 on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division.

The forum was briefed on the statement made in Parliament in 2020 regarding the pilots of Pakistan International Airlines.

The meeting was informed that the statement made by a former federal minister regarding the pilots of Pakistan International Airlines was irresponsible and exaggerated, which not only severely affected the image of the country and the national airline, but also caused serious damage to the national exchequer.

The cabinet approved the formation of a fact-finding committee to review the said statement, which would probe motives behind it and also estimate the loss caused to the national airline.

The federal cabinet approved the agreement between the Government of Pakistan and the European Union on the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the distribution of tariff rates quota.

The federal cabinet approved the reorganization of Accountability Court-III, Islamabad and its conversion into Special Court (CNS-III), Islamabad, on the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court and the proposal of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The federal cabinet also approved the additional charge of Chairman Karachi Port Trust, Rear Admiral Habib-ur-Rehman, for a maximum of two months.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed to complete the process of appointing a regular Chairman of Karachi Port Trust immediately.

The federal cabinet approved a 25 percent reduction in the provincial quota in medical and dental colleges managed by the federal government. The initiative was taken in the context of extremely low quota for students domiciled in the Islamabad Capital Territory in provincial medical and dental colleges so that students domiciled in Islamabad could get better opportunities for education in such institutions.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Rightsizing Committee of the federal government, has approved an amendment to the Rules of Business, 1973 regarding the merger of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Ministry of Frontier Affairs.

The federal cabinet has ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on January 17, 2025. The federal cabinet also ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on December 17, 2024 regarding amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1952.